GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The No. 6 Florida basketball team debuted a few new faces in front of the O'Dome crowd in its 89-71 exhibition game win.

Although there were several things that went well for the Gators side, the game did demonstrate there are still things to address.

"They told us we have a lot of work to do, which is obvious," freshman guard Tre Mann said about the coach's message after the game. "We played hard, but still have a long way to go. We'll learn from it and grow from it."

The good news is Florida's veterans are taking the lead.

Sophomore guard Andrew Nembhard led the way with 17 points, netting four three-pointers and recording six assists, while Keyontae Johnson put up 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. On the other hand, newcomer and senior leader, Kerry Blackshear, scored 16 points, while tallying ten rebounds.

But this was a game to experiment with a few of the new faces, younger athletes. .

Mann added 13 points and two assists and Omar Payne netted nine points, grabbed seven boards and swatted three shots.

Offensively Florida got things done, shooting 51.7 percent in the game, 48.3 percent from the arc. However, defensively the Gators struggled.

Lynn guard Jordan Allen lit up the scoreboard in Gainesville, scoring 35 points in 34 minutes, making some ridiculous shots.

"Fade-away 3s with one leg in the air … not much you can do about that other than move on to the next play," said freshman forward Scottie Lewis,. "We'll have to do that against players better than he was — and is — the rest of the year."

"We take pride in being a top-10 defense as long as Coach White has been here.," added Lewis. "Tonight I don't think we were a top-20 defense. We have to step it up tremendously and that's going to start tomorrow in practice."

The Gators freshman took the defense lapses rather personally.

"I take full responsibility as someone who thinks is the best defender on the team. I have to do better. I have to step up. I let my teammates down," said Lewis. "I have to take more pride, and I have to take more ownership."

“There were a couple that were a little rusty tonight,” White said of the freshmen. “They may be great next week and struggle two weeks later. When they start playing like sophomores all of a sudden you’ve got really good freshmen.”

This is why you have exhibition games.

"We need to be better," Blackshear said. "We want to be elite on both ends of the floor. It's a learning curve for all of us."