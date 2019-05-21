News More News
Gators hoops unveils non-conference schedule

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida men's basketball announced its 2019-2020 non-conference schedule on Tuesday.

Mike White's men will play host to Florida State, a Big 12 opponent to be named in the SEC/Big12 Challenge, Towson, Marshall, North Florida and Long Beach State.

Meanwhile, Florida will travel to UConn and Butler and will also compete in a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame sponsored game vs a Big East team.

The Gators will also participate in the Charleston Classic in November and their annual Orange Bowl Classic.

