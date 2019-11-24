The Charleston Classic is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Florida basketball team.

The Gators are bringing home some silverware after beating Xavier 70-65 in the tournament championship game. This is Florida's first holiday tournament title since beating No. 2 Michigan State and Rutgers in the Legends Classic in 2009.

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear





Keyontae Johnson unsurprisingly took home tournament MVP honors after averaging 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds, hitting 61 percent of his shots.

Kerry Blackshear hit two free throws with 7.5 second left on the clock to help the Gators secure the win over the Musketeers, who clawed back from a 17-point deficit in the second half.

At the break Florida was in control and ahead by ten, shooting at 64 percent against a team that was allowing opponents to shoot just 35.9 percent this season. However, things got a bit close down the stretch

Mike White's team did not score a field goal for the last six minutes of the game, while also turning over the ball five times. UF had to rely on Blackshear, Johnson and Ques Glover down the stretch to secure the big resume building win. .

Johnson netted 15 points and grabbed five rebound, while Andrew Nembhard scored 15 points, four assists and three 3-poiners in the win. Blackshear and Noah Locke rounded up the double-digit scorers for the Gators, with 14 and 13 points respectively. Blackshear also snatched up ten rebounds, which included the clutch board that led to the foul that secured the win for Florida, for his fifth double-double of the season.

Apart from a few lapses, the Gators did well defensively in the win.The Musketeers were led by guard Paul Scruggs and his 24 points.

A more confident Florida moves to 5-2 on the season with the win on Sunday night. By securing wins over Saint Joseph's, Miami and No. 18 and unbeaten Xavier, the Gators should see themselves move back inside the Top 25.

White's men will now return home on Friday night to take on Marshall (2-3). The game is slated to tip off at 9 p.m..