News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-19 13:21:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators impress talented athlete Jahari Rogers

B75l5g2yyyfvkkblhrzv
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
@JacquieFran_
Staff

Jahari Rogers made his second visit to Florida over the weekend. However, this time the Texas native was able to receive a closer look at the program. "I really enjoyed it honestly," Rogers told Ga...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}