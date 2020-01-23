Florida is well represented at the Reese's Senior Bowl practices this week.

Wide Receivers Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland, running back Lamical Perine, defensive end Jabari Zuniga and rush end Jon Greenard are all in Alabama for the game and they have each received praise for their performances early on.

Each of them have received praise during the first few days, however, Jefferson stole the show on Wednesday.

“Jefferson came in as the best route-runner at this event and he showed it off in full force today,” Pro Football Network wrote. “He dominated every rep he took and caught the ball well. He seemed to generate a ton of buzz as the day went on and really skyrocketed his stock.”