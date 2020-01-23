News More News
Gators impressing at Senior Bowl

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
Florida is well represented at the Reese's Senior Bowl practices this week.

Wide Receivers Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland, running back Lamical Perine, defensive end Jabari Zuniga and rush end Jon Greenard are all in Alabama for the game and they have each received praise for their performances early on.

Each of them have received praise during the first few days, however, Jefferson stole the show on Wednesday.

“Jefferson came in as the best route-runner at this event and he showed it off in full force today,” Pro Football Network wrote. “He dominated every rep he took and caught the ball well. He seemed to generate a ton of buzz as the day went on and really skyrocketed his stock.”

While the receiver took some of the spotlight midweek, Greenard and Zuniga both impressed CincyJungle.com

"[Greenard]had a great practice after a great weigh-in," wrote John Sheeran. "Greenard had a great final year for the Gators as an edge rusher, but he was being used at linebacker and occasionally at 3-technique during one-on-one drills. While he should probably be rushing the passer most of the time, the Bengals’ coaching staff is using him all over since he can clearly handle it all.

"Greenard’s teammate at Florida, Jabari Zuniga, also flashed brilliance coming off the edge in one-on-ones. His quick hands and hips got him winning around the edge from both the right and left side. This was impressive considering the tackles of the South had great days as well."

Lamical Perine is another that one has impressed. According to several reporters not the scene, Perine has really used the time on team drills wisely - using any holes for a huge gain.

The Senior Bowl will be televised on the NFL Network at 2:30 p.m. ET

