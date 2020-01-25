Gators improve stock at senior bowl
Gator nation could not have dreamed of a better start.
Van Jefferson returned a kick for 34 yards and then caught a pass for five yards and a first down two plays later.
During the same drive, Lamical Perine ran for 10 yards on two runs, caught a pass and then opened up the scoring for the South squad in classic Perine style - a catch with a few nice hits to take him inside the endzone.
Lamical Perine (@GatorsFB) opened up the scoring for the South squad!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 25, 2020
📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/FtcPbuZoJm
Although Florida players like Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga also flashed during the game, with Greenard showing off his power, Jefferson and Perine were the two Gators that significantly raised their stock in the game and this past week.
On Saturday, Perine averaged six-yards per carry with seven runs for 42 yards, while also adding two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Just a day earlier, both Perine and Jefferson were named this past week's top practice players.
Van Jefferson: WR/Gunner ... Son of former Patriot WR Shawn Jefferson 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/SdBTT73eL1— Suspended Again (@FTBeard1) January 25, 2020
Jefferson also demonstrated his ability as a route runner and pass catcher during the game.
The wide receiver had two catches for 11 yards, adding 34 yards on kick return. He came into the weekend as the guy everyone has been talking about.
“Florida wideout Jefferson showed off some impressive route-running ability all week,” writes Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus. “He was explosive and showed off quick feet with his releases at the line of scrimmage, and he had a handful of impressive moves at the route stem that helped create separation at the top of his route.”
We all expected Gators like Greenard, Zuniga and CJ Henderson to most likely have a high stock once the NFL draft came along, however, this past week, Perine and Jefferson are also two names to watch.