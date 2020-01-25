Gator nation could not have dreamed of a better start. Van Jefferson returned a kick for 34 yards and then caught a pass for five yards and a first down two plays later. During the same drive, Lamical Perine ran for 10 yards on two runs, caught a pass and then opened up the scoring for the South squad in classic Perine style - a catch with a few nice hits to take him inside the endzone.

Lamical Perine (@GatorsFB) opened up the scoring for the South squad!



📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/FtcPbuZoJm — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 25, 2020

Although Florida players like Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga also flashed during the game, with Greenard showing off his power, Jefferson and Perine were the two Gators that significantly raised their stock in the game and this past week. On Saturday, Perine averaged six-yards per carry with seven runs for 42 yards, while also adding two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. Just a day earlier, both Perine and Jefferson were named this past week's top practice players.

Van Jefferson: WR/Gunner ... Son of former Patriot WR Shawn Jefferson 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/SdBTT73eL1 — Suspended Again (@FTBeard1) January 25, 2020