OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

While he is labeled as a three-star prospect, defensive back Devin Moore is still one of the University of Florida's top targets regardless of position.

The versatile defensive back hails from Naples (Fla.) High, which produced Jules Montinar, and communicates with UF's cornerbacks coach several times a week. That is one of the primary reasons why the Gators are a top contender for the All-American, while the program's success with manufacturing talent in the secondary sure doesn't hurt either.

In addition to visiting UF on Tuesday, Moore has an unofficial visit scheduled with Alabama for June 5, followed by official visits with Notre Dame (June 11-13) and Stanford (June 20-22). There is chance he returns to Gainesville later this month for another unofficial visit, but the plan is to take official visits to UF, Alabama and Cincinnati during the fall.

When speaking with Gators Territory, Moore opened up about his time in Gainesville, tight-knit relationship with Jules Montinar, visit plans, decision timeline and more.