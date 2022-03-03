Gators in a Blowout

No. 14 Florida Racks Up 21 Hits in Rout of Florida A&M





The Gators’ six home runs represent their most in a game since 2015 while the victory marked the program’s largest shutout of an opponent dating back to 2011.

Gainesville, Fla. – No. 14 Florida pounded out a season-high 21 hits and six home runs in a 17-0 shutout of Florida A&M on Wednesday night.

Florida has now won seven-straight games entering this weekend's rivalry series at No. 22 Miami.

The win marked the Gators' (8-2) largest shutout victory since April 9, 2011 vs. Mississippi State (18-0). Florida also picked up its most hits in a game dating back to April 23, 2019 vs. Florida Atlantic (21) while connecting for the most home runs (six) in a contest since April 7, 2015 vs. Stetson (seven).

The Gators (7-2) had the fireworks going early, as Jud Fabian hit one out of the ballpark for a long, solo home run in the first inning. Sterlin Thompson made it back-to-back jacks, following Fabian's moonshot with one of his own to right center to put Florida up, 2-0.

Pitching with the lead from the onset, Florida starting pitcher Garrett Milchin held the Rattlers (5-4) in check through the first-five innings of play. The Windermere, Fla. native tossed 5.0 shutout innings in his first start of the season, scattering two hits and one walk while notching two strikeouts.

Thanks to Milchin's prowess on the hill, the Florida offense was able to extend its lead in the fourth. With two outs, Deric Fabian sparked the Gators with a double into the right-center field gap, allowing Rene Lastres to bring him home with an RBI single to center. From there, a Tucker Talbott single and Colby Halter hit-by-pitch loaded up the bases, followed by a walk by J. Fabian to extend the advantage to 4-0.

Florida broke things open in the fifth with the help of BT Riopelle With runners at the corners, Riopelle delivered a pinch-hit home run to left field to plate a trio of runs.

J. Fabian added another homer in the sixth, going deep to left center for a solo shot and marking the sixth multi-homer game of his career. The Gators tacked on two more runs later in the frame, with Thompson coming in on a failed pickoff attempt and Riopelle singling through the right side to score pinch runner Corey Robinson

Up 10-0, Florida continued to swing hot bats in the game's final third. Halter homered to right field to kick off the scoring in the seventh, while J. Fabian scored the second run of the frame on a wild pitch. Guscette later crossed home when D. Fabian grounded into a field's choice at second base.

The Gators tallied four more runs in the eighth, beginning with an RBI single to left off the bat of Guscette. Capping off the scoring for the night, Robinson hit a three-run home run to left field for the first of his career and bringing the score to its final margin of 17-0. With Robinson's home run, a Florida freshman has now hit his first-career home run in four-consecutive matchups.

Milchin earned his first victory of the year, finishing with 5.0 scoreless innings on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Karl Hartman (2.0 innings), Philip Abner (1.0 inning) and Anthony Ursitti (1.0 inning) all churned out zeros for the Gators across 4.0 combined innings of relief.

Florida A&M starting pitcher Shawn Host was saddled with the loss, lasting 1.0 inning with two earned runs allowed on three hits.

J. Fabian (3-for-4), Thompson (3-for-5), Wyatt Langford (2-for-3), Robinson (2-for-2), Riopelle (2-for-2) and D. Fabian (3-for-5) all picked up multiple hits.

NOTABLES

* Tonight's game represented Florida's largest shutout (17-0) of an opponent since April 9, 2011 vs. Mississippi State (18-0).

* The Orange & Blue hit their most home runs (six) in a game since April 7, 2015 vs. Stetson (seven).

* Florida has scored 10+ runs in four-straight games for the first time since April 7-12, 2015.

* Opponents have used 29 pitchers vs. Florida over the last-four games, during which the Gators have batted .419 (67-for-160) as a team while scoring 53 runs.

* The Gators achieved their largest margin of victory (17-0) since March 3, 2019 vs. Winthrop (W, 28-5).

* Florida totaled its most hits (21) since April 23, 2019 vs. Florida Atlantic (21).

* Florida scored its most runs (17) since Feb. 27, 2021 vs. Samford (W, 18-2).

* Robinson recorded his first-career hit and home run.

* Robinson's eighth inning home run marked the fourth-straight game that a Gator has hit his first-career home run.

* March 1 at North Florida: Deric Fabian

* Feb. 27 vs. Georgia State: Ty Evans

* Feb. 26 vs. Georgia State: Rene Lastres

* With home runs in the first and sixth innings, J. Fabian picked up his sixth-career multi-homer game.

* J. Fabian tied career highs in home runs (two), runs scored (four) and hits (three).

* Milchin's 5.0 scoreless innings marks the longest outing of his career without allowing a run.

* Thompson tied his career high in hits with three.

* Riopelle tied his career high with four RBI.

* Florida improves to 33-6 across the program's last-39 regular season games at Florida Ballpark.

* The Gators are 18-3 in their last-21 regular season home games.

* The Gators improve to 27-1 all-time vs. Florida A&M and now own a nine-game winning streak over the Rattlers.

* Florida is 11-1 against Florida A&M under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan

* The Gators now wield a seven-game winning streak.

* Thompson and Halter extended their season-opening hitting streaks to 10 games.

* Halter owns an 13-game hitting streak dating back to last season.

* Lastres made his first-career start for the Gators, going 1-for-5 with an RBI single and one run scored. FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On Garrett Milchin's performance… "I don't think we put a number of innings on him, it's more of a pitch count thing. He was really efficient. I think he threw 56 pitches in five. He went back to his curveball or slider. I thought he was really good and gave us a really good start. After the first four, it was still a four-run game. He did really well tonight."

On the recent offensive success… "I don't know. It's one game. I thought they were going to hit. That's why after the opening weekend we just ran into some good arms and we weren't quite ready to play. We weren't as relaxed as we are now. I don't want to get too far ahead of us, but I know we do have a really talented roster. We are young. You look out there tonight, we had six freshmen on the field in the later part of the game. I thought Rene did an outstanding job behind the plate tonight, continued to swing the bat good. He's really talented, obviously. Jorge De Goti got his first hit tonight. Corey Robinson had two hits and his first home run. It was a lot of fun. BT comes off the bench and goes oppo on a three-run homer."

On pitchers entering a blowout… "I don't think they ever take it off. I just think sometimes the game speeds up on them. The game kind of gets away from them, so they are not comfortable regardless of the score. It could be like it is tonight or it can be a tight ballgame. I think for some of these young pitchers the game kind of speeds up on them. It is part of the learning process. I can't stress enough. Karl going out and doing what he did. Philip and Ursitti, those are three really talented arms. They were really playing efficient tonight." UP NEXT Florida travels to Coral Gables, Fla. for a three-game series at No. 22 Miami this upcoming weekend. The first two games will stream live on ACC Network Extra while the Sunday finale will air on ACC Network.