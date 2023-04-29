Gervon Dexter Sr. Drafted by the Chicago Bears in the Second Round. The selection marks the 12th straight NFL Draft with a Gator defensive lineman, the current longest active streak.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. was drafted in the second round with the 21st pick (52nd overall) in 2023 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears on Friday night.

A three-year letter winner for the Gators, Dexter Sr. appeared in all 38 games in his career with 24 starts and started all 13 last season. He finished the 2023 campaign with 55 tackles, 4 TFLs and quarterback hurries, two sacks with an interception and pass breakup. In 11 of 13 games last year, he had multiple tackles, including nine of four-plus with a career-high eight vs. LSU.

The native of Lake Wales, Fla. totaled 125 career tackles, 9.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks along with four pass breakups, two interceptions and 12 quarterback hurries.

Overall Draft Notes (At the time Gervon Dexter Sr. was drafted)

* 280th draft pick since 1967

* 9th most in the NCAA

* USC leads with 354

* Leads the SEC

* Alabama in 2nd at 272

* 130th draft pick since 2000

* 4th most in the SEC

* Alabama leads at 148

* 5th most in the NCAA

* Ohio State leads at 160

* 80th draft pick since 2010

* 5th most in the NCAA

* Alabama leads at 113

* 4th most in the SEC

* Alabama leads at 113

* 20th draft pick since 2020

* 3rd in the SEC

* Georgia leads with 34

* 5th in the NCAA

* Georgia leads with 34

* 43rd straight draft with at least two Gators drafted

* Streak started in 1981

* 54th draft Florida had at least two players selected in 1967

* Only three times it didn't happen: 1968, 1971 (Jack Youngblood) and 1980.

* 18th draft that Florida had a player selected in the first and second round of the same draft since 1967

* Last time was 2021 - Kadarius Toney (Round 1) and Kyle Trask (Round 2)

* 10th draft since 2000 Florida had a player selected int the first and second round of the same draft

Defensive Lineman Notes (At the time Gervon Dexter Sr. was drafted)

* 52nd Florida DL drafted since 1967

* Last since Zach Carter (2022)

* T-1st in the SEC with Alabama 52

* T-2nd most in the NCAA

* Miami leads with 58

* 2nd highest Gator DL drafted

* Taven Bryan (2018, Round 1)

* 5th Gator DL drafted in the second round

* Last since Jermaine Cunningham and Carlos Dunlap II (2010)

* 12th straight year of a defensive lineman drafted

* Longest active streak with next closest team Michigan at nine













O’Cyrus Torrence Drafted by Buffalo Bills in Second Round of NFL Draft. The Consensus All-American is the second-highest drafted guard in Florida history.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Florida offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence was drafted with the 28th pick (59th overall) in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.

Torrence joined the Gators last season and started 11 games at right guard. A native of Greensburg, La., he became the 34th Consensus All-American in program history and first-ever Gator guard to earn the honor and fifth offensive lineman to receive consensus status. He also was named an All-American by The Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Pro Football Focus (PFF) and USA Today.

He finished as the top-rated guard in the nation at 88.0 and tied for the top pass-blocking grade of 89.9 by PFF. Torrence played in 3,065 career snaps and didn’t allow a sack and only one quarterback hit. In his final collegiate season, he did not commit a penalty.

The First Team All-SEC selection in 2022 helped lead the Florida offense to fourth all-time with an average of 5.5 yards per carry.

Offensive Guard Notes (At the time O’Cyrus Torrence was drafted)

* 17th Florida guard drafted since 1967

* Last since Trent Brown (2015)

* T-2nd most in the SEC

* Georgia leads at 20

* 42tnd Florida offensive lineman drafted since 1967

* 4th most in the SEC

* Georgia leads at 50

Overall Draft Notes (At the time O’Cyrus Torrence was drafted)

* First-ever draft in Florida history to have a QB, DL and OG all selected in the same year

* 280th draft pick since 1967

* 9th most in the NCAA

* USC leads with 356

* Leads the SEC

* Alabama in 2nd at 272

* 130th draft pick since 2000

* 4th most in the SEC

* Alabama leads at 148

* 5th most in the NCAA

* Ohio State leads at 160

* 80th draft pick since 2010

* 5th most in the NCAA

* Alabama leads at 113

* 4th most in the SEC

* Alabama leads at 113

* 20th draft pick since 2020

* 3rd in the SEC

* Georgia leads with 34

* 5th in the NCAA

* Georgia leads with 34

* 7th draft with two picks in the second round

* Last since 2017

* 12th straight draft of at least three Gators picked

* Last since 2022

QUOTES FROM GATORS HEAD COACH BILLY NAPIER ON O’CYRUS TORRENCE LEADING UP TO THE 2023 NFL DRAFT

On O’Cyrus Torrence…

“O’Cyrus is the opposite of Anthony. He has a huge sample size of plays. He’s a four-year starter. Played over 3000 snaps. This guy played three years in the Sun Belt and then made the move to the SEC and proved himself this year. All the measurements are there, although he was a Group of Five player, he’s 6-5 335 pounds. Football comes easy to him, he’s really bright. He’s got great instincts. He’s good in the run game and plays with power, can move people, but also plays long in the pass game. Can win those one on ones there inside with some of those tough matchups. This guy can step in there for you and play right away. I think he’s humble, comes from great people. Grew up raised by his grandma in a small community in Louisiana. He’s durable, he’s tough and he’s been a very consistent person as well as a player.” – Gators Head Coach Billy Napier on Fitz and Harry on ESPN Radio (April 26, 2023)

On O’Cyrus Torrence making a smooth transition to the SEC from Louisiana…

“First of all, the guy is really instinctive when it comes to football. He’s a quick learner. His first game of his college career, the starter in front of him got hurt, he’s jogging out there in the first possession of the game and the rest is history. But, he’s a really quick learner, great character, very unassuming. Kind of lives a simple life, from a small community in Louisiana. Guy is a great teammate, but ultimately the guy has traits. He has the measurables. He’s 6-foot-five, 335 pounds. Plays with tremendous power and length. Good in the run game, can move people, but has also been outstanding in protection. This is the opposite of Anthony Richardson. This guy has played close to 3500 snaps in his career. There’s a huge sample size. Three years of group of five play, but now, a year against the best players in the country in the Southeastern Conference. This is a guy, in my opinion, can plug and play as a day one starter. The proofs in the pudding. He’s not only proved it on film, but in every measurable. I think the guy is off the charter. Cybo has been a pleasure to be around. I can’t compliment his work ethic, his durability, his toughness. He has been a very consistent player and person for us throughout his career.” – Gators Head Coach Billy Napier on The Blitz on NFL Radio SiriusXM (April 25, 2023)

















(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)