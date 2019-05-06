Former Florida Gators kicker Eddy Pineiro has been traded from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pineiro, 23, went undrafted in 2018, but signed with the Raiders immediately after the draft as a free agent. He suffered a groin injury in the preseason that led to his placement on the injured reserve list, and never played a regular season down in Oakland.

Pineiro was projected to start in Oakland before the injury, but Daniel Carlson earned the starting kicker job in place of Pineiro. Carlson went 16/17 (94.1%) on field goals for the Raiders 2018, as well as 24/24 on extra points.

The Bears are sending Oakland a conditional 7th round pick in 2021, so long as Pineiro is on the active roster at least five times in 2019. The going rate for kickers is pretty low, so Chicago is taking a no-risk approach to a kicker who has plenty of potential when healthy.

The Bears have been hosting kickers for tryouts throughout the NFL offseason in order to replace Cody Parkey, as his last kick for the team was a missed game-winning field goal in the 2019 NFL Playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pineiro went 38/43 (88.4%) on field goals and 56/58 on extra points in two seasons at the University of Florida.