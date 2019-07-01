News More News
football

Gators in top ten according to Phil Steele

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
@JacquieFran_
Staff

Florida football has many in the industry backing them. This offseason has seen the Gators forecasted in several Top 25 in pre-season lists and rankings, the latest being Phil Steele.

Steele ranked Dan Mullen's team at No. 10 in his Preseason Top 40.

“Florida was my most improved team last year and went from 4-7 to 10-3,” Steele wrote. “They cannot be my #1 surprise team this year because they will be in the preseason Top 10. Dan Mullen did a fine job his first year and has eight starters back on defense and quarterback Feleipe Franks. The only question is the O-line and playing Miami, Georgia and LSU away from home. A win over Georgia in Jacksonville would send them to the SEC Title game.”

There are seven SEC teams on Steele's top 25: 1. Alabama, 4. Georgia, 7. LSU, 10. Florida, 17. Texas A&M, 18. Auburn, and 24. Mississippi State. The Gators will face three on that list: LSU, Georgia and Auburn this upcoming year.

Steele also has Miami listed at No. 15 - the Gators will open up their season against the Hurricanes.

In addition to his team rankings, Steele also published his four team of All-SEC payers, which included eight Gators.

Here is a quick breakdown of who made what list:

First Team

CB CJ Henderson

Second Team

PR Freddie Swain

Third Team

WR Van Jefferson

DE Jabari Zuniga

K Evan McPherson

Fourth Team

DE Jonathan Greenard

CB Marco Wilson

LB David Reese


