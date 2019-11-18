Another week, another accolade for Florida Gators edge defender, Jonathan Greenard.

On Monday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference announced its weekly honors from week 12, with Greenard being tabbed as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Greenard, a product of Hirama, Georgia, was just named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday as well.

In Florida's 23-6 road victory against Missouri, Greenard accumulated a team-high six tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry. His five tackles for loss were the most in one game by a Florida player since 2000.

Todd Grantham's defense hasn't allowed an offensive score in back-to-back games, and limited Mizzou to less than 300 yards of total offense. The Gators' 38 sacks as a team leads the SEC by a large margin, while their 15 interceptions rank atop the SEC as well.

Florida returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 30, with Florida State making the trek over to Gainesville for the home finale.

