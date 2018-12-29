ATLANTA -- No Florida player skipped the Peach Bowl due to NFL aspirations. However, with the confetti fallen, now is the time for these Gators to decide on their futures.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is the only UF junior to announce his intentions to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft, however, as Florida players head home to see their families that may soon change.

"I'll definitely talk to my family, see what they're thinking," running back Jordan Scarlett said. "Just try to get my draft status back and just see how that's looking, then I'll make my decision from there.

"I'll probably (decide) by next week."

"I've got till the 14th (of January)," Florida defensive end Jachai Polite said. "I don't know, whenever I talk to my family and finalize it. I don't really care (what round) as long as I get in. I'm not leaving like for sure, for sure, it's just we have to plan."

Scarlett rushed for 776 yards and four touchdowns this season and is set to graduate in the spring. Meanwhile, Polite has had a breakout season which included recording 11 sacks and six forced fumbles.

According to the pass rusher, one positive reason why he might return is: to hit more quarterbacks.

"I feel like I would have more sacks," said Polite. "I'd be bigger, but either way I'm going to get bigger regardless, either or."

In addition to Scarlett and Polite, right tackle Jawaan Talor, running back Lamical Perine, wide receiver Van Jefferson and linebacker Vosean Joseph are all considering making the same jump.

Taylor and Polite have seen their names come across mock drafts in the first round, however, the pass rusher is not focused on where others have him going.

"I just know about me. I don't really care about (others in the draft),"' said Polite. "I know who I am and what I can do. It's never been about anybody else, it never will be."

Taylor told reporters after the game he will consult with family before making any decision, as will Van Jefferson. Jefferson had a team-leading 503 yards and six touchdowns receiving.

"Mainly I'm going to just listen to my dad, (Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson)," Jefferson said. "He's in it. He has the information that I need. It's going to be basically just me talking to my dad."

Meanwhile, Perine is also another playmaker expected to take a few days to decide on his future at Florida.

Joseph is not a name many fans expected to be among the possible juniors that could forgo his senior year, however, the South Florida native is considering the move.

"I'm undecided right now," Joseph told Gators Territory. "I'm still trying to figure that out right now."

In the end each player will use the next few days to research and speak to those they are closest to before making a final decision.

"This is my family," said Joseph. "At the end of the day, you've got to discuss stuff with family if you're going to move on.

"We came together as one. We fight as one. We go to war as one. I love my brothers," added Joseph. "That's the hardest thing for me just thinking about leaving. That just blows my mind."