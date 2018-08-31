The last time the Gators played a football game they were dropping their seventh game of the season against Florida State - that was a little over nine months ago.

It is a new era in Gainesville and Dan Mullen and the Gators are ready to eliminate the bad taste in their mouth from 2017.



The Gators open things up against the mighty Buccaneers from Charleston Southern. No offense to the Bucs, but the Gators should be able to win this game with their hands behind their backs.

However, crazier things have happened, and the Gators still have to show up and take care of business. So, here are the keys to a Gator victory.

Offensively

On defense the Bucs do not do too much.

They run a 3-4 defense similar to the Gators. Competing against a defense that runs the same style the one you face everyday in practice is a big plus for the Gator offense.

In all honesty the Gators should have no issues moving the ball against the Bucs. However, Charleston Southern does have two talented front seven guys in Johnny Robinson and Soloman Brown, but they have to replace All-American and two-time defensive player of the year Anthony Ellis.

They will miss Ellis, but he would not be able to stop what is going to happen Saturday.

The number one thing the Gators have to do against the Bucs is win the line of scrimmage. The offensive line should not have any problem against this defensive front, but they need to show explosiveness off the line.

Mullen runs the ball a ton in his offenses and that will continue in Gainesville. If the line can open up the holes and own the line of scrimmage it will take a lot of pressure of Feleipe Franks and the running backs will have a great night.

Speaking of Franks, he is going to be under the microscope all season. It is Florida after all. I do not see much coming of his performance in terms of gauging how good he is, but what he needs to show is going through his progressions and making the right play.

If he can fix the decision-making issues that plagued drive last season this offense will be a finely tuned machine.

Defensively

Charleston Southern runs a very unique style of offense. They use a triple-option offense out of the shotgun known as the ‘Gold Rush Offense.’ It is a very unique style of play, and one that is rarely seen.

The Gator defense has to be gap sound in order to combat the option trickery.

The way option offenses usually work is all by deception and manipulation. The goal is to make a defense think one way and attack the other.

They will open up holes to draw the linebackers in. David Reese, Vosean Joseph and the rest of the linebacker core cannot be drawn in by the opportunity to shoot a gap because usually it will be the wrong one and the ball will go right around them.

Moreover, the defensive line has to do the same. They cannot fly up field uncontrollably like they did last season.

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is all about being aggressive and flying around - that style can either work very well or not at all. Last season it worked to perfection, and the Bucs did not cross the 50 against Mississippi State. If the Gators want to generate that same success, gap integrity and playing under control is vital.

The secondary also needs to be on their toes. The Bucs may not throw the ball much at all, but they throw it more than any other triple-option team, and they can be tricky with their passing game.

Cornerbacks Marco Wilson and C.J. Henderson should be perfectly fine in that category, but they need to stay vigilant of the receivers.

Elsewhere in the secondary the safeties need to be able to provide run support. Jeawon Taylor and Donovan Stiner will be required many times Saturday night to come up to the line of scrimmage and make tackles, especially when the Bucs try to go outside.

They will play a vital role in turning plays inside and minimizing any sort of significant gain.