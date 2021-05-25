Gators kick off SEC Tournament with a win

Florida was aided by a few Kentucky miscues in the early morning hours in Hoover. Nathan Hickey lofted a ball deep into foul territory with Austin Schultz hot on its trail. Schultz got to the ball but it bounced off of his palm and foul, giving Hickey new life. Hickey took a slider off the back foot to reach base and moved over to second when Kendrick Calilao walked. Freshman right fielder Sterlin Thompson drove Hickey home with a single through the left side.

"I was just looking for a good pitch, kind of middle, middle-in," Young said after the game. "I got it and luckily I didn't miss it. It kind of got the team rolling."

Jacob Young wasted little time getting the Gators on the board jumping on Sean Harney's first pitch for a solo home run in the first inning. It was just Young's fourth home run of the season but gave Tommy Mace a lead to work with.

Mace got off to a shaky start but continued to make pitches when he needed to. He hit the leadoff batter and gave up a ground-rule double before recording an out in the top of the first. Mace responded by striking out the next three Wildcats to strand two. Mace gave up a double and a single in the second but a head-up play from Josh Rivera saved a run.

With runners on the corners and only one out, Kentucky attempted a delayed double steal. Cam Hill took off for second and Zeke Lewis waited to see the throw through before breaking for home. Josh Rivera smartly cut the throw off short of the bag, turned, and fired a strike to Mac Guscette at home to nail Lewis for the second out. Mace fanned Chase Estep to get out of the third.

Mace allowed just one run on the day with the Wildcats striking in the fifth.

Schultz singled with one out and was joined on base when Coltyn Kessler singled to give Kentucky runners on the corners. John Rhodes doubled home Schultz but Mace stranded two and kept the 2-1 advantage.

Florida scored a pair of insurance runs in their half of the inning. Calilao drew a four-pitch walk to start the frame and advanced to third on a throwing error that allowed Sterlin Thompson to reach first. Rivera walked to load the bases and Sterlin Thompson singled home Calilao. Guscette beat out a would be inning ending double play ball that allowed Rivera to score to make it a 4-1 game.

The Gators turned the game over to Trey Van Der Weide, who hurled 2.2 scoreless and then Jack Leftwich to close out the game.

The win should lock the Gators in as a Regional host for next week's NCAA Tournament and moves Florida into the second round, which is now double elimination.

The Gators will play Mississippi State on Wednesday morning with Hunter Barco taking the mound on four days rest.