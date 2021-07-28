Gators kicker Jace Christmann named to Lou Groza Watch List

On Wednesday morning, Gators kicker Jace Christmann was awarded a spot on the Lou Graza Award Watch List, as announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

A transfer from Mississippi State who recently relocated to Gainesville, Christmann is the Bulldogs' career leader in kicking points with 223. He also holds the school record with 95-straight PATs converted, while his 80 percent accuracy rate ranks seventh among active FBS kickers who have played at least two seasons. He is expected to take over kicking duties following a stellar career from Evan McPherson.

The award is named after National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954.

Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

The 30th Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl Committee, recognizes the three finalists during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a gala awards banquet at West Palm Beach’s Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on December 6th.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.