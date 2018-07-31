Kedrick Bingley-Jones is the latest 2020 prospect to join forces with the Florida Gators.

A product of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day, Bingley-Jones is a Rivals 250 prospect who checks in as the nation's 15th-ranked strong-side defensive end on Rivals.

"Well, first and foremost, they have what I want education-wise, and that's always first," Bingley-Jones told Rivals' Adam Friedman. "It just felt at home when I first went down there. They showed a lot of love and it was really just a home feeling. I was lost for words when I left there.

"It just felt like really home. I feel like if I were to travel down there by myself and stay there by myself, I wouldn't have any problem like how I am at home right now."

Dan Mullen himself, as well as Sal Sunseri, who coaches up the defensive line in Gainesville, pushed all the right buttons and did a great job of covering everything from A-Z when Bingley-Jones stepped on campus last week.

"They said I have a lot of potential and that they were going to be recruiting me hard," Bingley-Jones. "They can see me making a big impact for their defense. Whenever I was with coach Sal, he really believed in me, like he sold my belief in me. He broke down a lot of tape from NFL players."

If all goes as planned, the four-star prospect will be getting a jump start on his collegiate career in hopes of making a splash on the field sooner than later.

"I plan on enrolling early," Bingley-Jones said. "When I talked to coach Sal today, he said if I got in early, he can really see me making a big impact on that defense early."

Bingley-Jones is still getting accustomed to those committed to the blue and orange, but anticipates nothing but conference championships and more in the years to come.

"I feel like we're going to make a great bond and take Florida to a national level like they were back in the day," Bingley-Jones said.

The blue-chip prospect still has two years of prep football left on his plate, so journeying out to additional campuses isn't out of the question.

"I'll still be taking 3-4 officials and I'll still be visiting colleges, but for right now I'm committed to Florida," Bingley-Jones said.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound rising junior chose the Gators over offers from Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke and Louisville

This is the second 2020 pledge for Mullen and his staff after Friday Night Lights, with the Gators reeling in quarterback Anthony Richardson earlier in the week as well.