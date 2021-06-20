Gators land commitment from four-star WR CJ Smith

OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

The University of Florida has landed its second commitment of the day, this time from four-star wide receiver CJ Smith of Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore. He named the Gators the front runner in his recruitment earlier this afternoon.

Smith, who is fresh off his official visit, also heavily considered offers from the likes of Alabama, South Carolina and Arkansas. Rivals250 athlete Shemar James teamed up with the Gators after spending several days on campus this weekend as well.

"It was amazing. Just being able to learn more about this program. It opened my eyes more," Smith said about UF on Sunday. "Coming in, I was a really big fan of Arkansas. I didn't really think anything could top it off, but if anything, this really topped it off.

"It was good with the staff. I really got to connect with them more being on this longer visit than the first. I really love the coaches. We were talking with coach Gonzales about how they would use me, like drawing up plays that would most benefit me, moving me around in the slot to the outside and back inside."

Smith, who was recently elevated to four-star status, plans to participate in track and field at the next level as well. Florida is on board with him playing multiple sports and further discussed that possibility this weekend.

"I like that they're close to home and they have a passing offense, which really suits my play style," Smith said.

The Gators covet Smith's mixture of size and top-end speed, comparing his style of play to Trevon Grimes, who recently signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. He previously posted times of 10.28 and 20.62 in the 100-meter and 200-meter, respectively, while also competing in the 4x100m.

"(UF likes) my speed and being able to get the ball quick. As soon as the rock is in my hands, I can go score no matter the play, no matter the route." Smith.

With the addition of Smith, Florida now holds commitment from eight prospects in the class of 2022. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound pass catcher is also the second wide receiver in the class, joining Isaiah Bond.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.

• Talk about this article at Swamp Talk

• Like us on Facebook