Three-star defensive back Ethan Pouncey and his older brother, former Texas receiver, Jordan Pouncey, have both announced their commitment to the Gators in a video released on social media.

The Pouncey name has returned to Gainesville.

The brothers are coming off an unofficial visit to Florida, where the brothers saw the Gators beat Florida State 40-17.

The younger Pouncey, Ethan, was committed to the Longhorns earlier in his recruitment but the 2020 corner reopened his recruitment a few months after his pledge.

The pair had a connection to Assistant Director of player Personnel, Keiwan Ratliff, prior to his arrival in Gainesville. He was their 7-on-7 coach before taking the role on the recruiting staff.

