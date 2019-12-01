News More News
football

Gators land commitment from Pouncey brothers

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
@JacquieFran_
Staff

The Pouncey name has returned to Gainesville.

Three-star defensive back Ethan Pouncey and his older brother, former Texas receiver, Jordan Pouncey, have both announced their commitment to the Gators in a video released on social media.

The brothers are coming off an unofficial visit to Florida, where the brothers saw the Gators beat Florida State 40-17.

The younger Pouncey, Ethan, was committed to the Longhorns earlier in his recruitment but the 2020 corner reopened his recruitment a few months after his pledge.

The pair had a connection to Assistant Director of player Personnel, Keiwan Ratliff, prior to his arrival in Gainesville. He was their 7-on-7 coach before taking the role on the recruiting staff.

