Gators land commitment from Pouncey brothers
The Pouncey name has returned to Gainesville.
Three-star defensive back Ethan Pouncey and his older brother, former Texas receiver, Jordan Pouncey, have both announced their commitment to the Gators in a video released on social media.
The brothers are coming off an unofficial visit to Florida, where the brothers saw the Gators beat Florida State 40-17.
The younger Pouncey, Ethan, was committed to the Longhorns earlier in his recruitment but the 2020 corner reopened his recruitment a few months after his pledge.
The pair had a connection to Assistant Director of player Personnel, Keiwan Ratliff, prior to his arrival in Gainesville. He was their 7-on-7 coach before taking the role on the recruiting staff.
