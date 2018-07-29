Minor injury doesn't ruin Gators visit for LB commit Jammal Abrams
A stable of Florida commits are fresh off journeying over to Gainesville for the University of Florida's Friday Night Lights, with one being Jammal Abrams, who has also visited the Swamp multiple t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news