" It’s just nice to see those guys come in at such a young age and attack it the way that they do," added Jefferson. "I tell them everyday I wish I would have had [Nick] Savage for the last three year because I probably would have been three-and-out. For them to come in and embrace it the way that they do puts a smile on my face.”

"Little Reese, he’s a guy that’s been standing out to me," said defensive end CeCe Jefferson. "His work ethic is great. His body type, man, this guy looks like he’s been in college for four years already.

It also helps when the group also adds some reinforcements, like the younger David Reese, or the second of the 'Reese's Pieces.'

"We’re going to have a good rotation," he said. "I feel like we’re going to be able to play fast, physical and aggressive on the field. That also helps prevent injuries and stuff like that.”

Due to injury and suspensions, the linebacker group took a major hit in 2017, however, in 2018 the Gators should have enough bodies in the room to allow a better rotation.

“We’ve got Rayshad Jackson, Vosean Joseph, Kylan Johnson – those guys bring something different to the table. All of those guys. Ventrell Miller’s coming as well," said linebacker David Reese at SEC Media Days.

RELATED STORY: Gators see more change to their bodies in three months than three previous years under Savage

Nick Savage's strength and conditioning program has taken center stage this offseason - with every pointing to the Director of Strength and Conditioning as a reason why this offseason has been different. According to Reese, the team just clicked after the first workout.

"It was when we had to carry that rope around campus," said Reese. "We had guys that wanted to pass out and quit, but guys didn’t let them. Guys carried their weight, made sure they stayed up. If they had to drag a guy on the concrete, they did it.” .

Reese says they literally had to drag players along during that first workout.

"We’re not going to name names. Everybody had to pull toward the finish.”

Reese and his fellow Gators knew they needed to push through because they did not want to relive last season's disappointments.

"It was a turning point after that Missouri game when we realize we had to buckle and we can’t do that no more," said Reese as he looked back at 2017. "We had a better show at South Carolina, but things weren’t on our side. We had three interceptions in that game, we fumbled one and gave it back to them, we just made mistakes and we need up losing by one point. That was a team we knew we were better than, Missouri, we had better athletes than them and we better than them.”

In order for the defense to succeed, Reese understands he needs to step up as a playmaker this year.

“I just have been the same person. I am a guy that is going to do his best day in and day out. I am going to work hard and give it all I got. I became more vocal after that game, and having a bigger presence," said Reese. “I feel like in this defense, I’ll have a lot of opportunities to put pressure on the quarterback. I’ll have an opportunity to show my pass cover skills, things that people aren’t used to seeing me do. I’m happy about that. I’m looking forward to this season."

With a new strength and conditioning program and finally some depth at linebacker, Reese is confident that this season will not be a repeat of last year.

"I feel like we’re going to be physically dominant on defense, yes sir.”