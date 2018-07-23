Another week, another honor for University of Florida linebacker, David Reese, who led the Gators' defensive attack in 2017 with 102 tackles to show for it.

The Farmington, Michigan native has earned a spot on the Bednarik Watch List, represented the Gators at SEC Media Days, and is now a selection to the 34th annual Butkus Award Watch List, as announced Monday morning.

Each year, the prestigious award is presented to the nation's top linebacker at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. The list is composed of 51 players, who will then be reviewed by a 51-person selection panel of coaches, journalists and talent evaluators. The No. 51 represents the professional jersey number of Hall of Famer linebacker, Dick Butkus, who many consider as one of the best to ever do it on the defensive side of the ball.

The semi-finalists will be announced on Oct. 29, followed by finalists on Nov. 20. To wrap it all up, the winners will be announced on or before Dec. 4.

Reese missed all of the offseason leading up to the 2017 season, but managed to start each game and ranked first in tackles, as noted above. The Midwest native also racked up 10 tackles-for-loss, which ranked second on the team, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Reese, a sports management major who is one of three UF linebackers since 2007 to record 100-plus tackles in a season, was rewarded with Second Team All-SEC honors by Phil Steele as a sophomore, and also made the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

During his two years in the Swamp, Reese has participated in 23 games, with 15 of those appearances being starts, and recorded 151 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss and one defensive PAT.