GatorsTerritory - Gators LB Jesiah Pierre enters the transfer portal

A redshirt freshman defender at the University of Florida has officially entered the transfer portal, sources tell GatorsTerritory.

Jesiah Pierre, who has recorded eight tackles during the 2020 season, is now exploring his options after signing with the Gators during the 2019 recruiting cycle. He appeared in two games this season for Dan Mullen's program.

A graduate of Mount Dora (Fla.) High, the 6-foot-2 Pierre was a three-star prospect on Rivals who was once committed to the Miami Hurricanes as well.

Kentucky, Nebraska and North Carolina are some additional schools that offered during the recruiting process.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.