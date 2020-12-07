GatorsTerritory - Gators LB Ventrell Miller earns SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors

Following his performance against Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee, Gators linebackers Ventrell Miller has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, as the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The Polk County native racked up 12 tackles and a sack during Saturday's 31-19 victory to help UF clinch the SEC East title. He leads Todd Grantham's unit with 66 tackles on the season and is third on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss.

For Miller, this is his second SEC Defensive Player of the Week award after being recognized for his efforts during UF's week one outing against Ole Miss.

Up next for Dan Mullen and the Gators is Saturday's 7:00 p.m. kickoff against LSU on ESPN.

