GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Sometimes, it’s nice to just bust a move every now and then.

Especially if you are on the defensive side of the ball that just returned a pick six for a touchdown.

Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson was recorded doing a dance during a team scrimmage, following fellow defensive back Shawn Davis’s pick-six.

In the video, Feleipe Franks is caught chasing Davis down and lunging for a shoe-string tackle, only to be left falling to the floor embarrassingly with Davis running the ball into the end zone. Henderson proceeded to do a dance in front of the quarterback as he got up off the ground.

"I'd say we feed off each other, so somebody gets a pick-six, we're going to celebrate,” explained defensive back Trey Dean during the celebration. “It's DBU, so no matter who get the pick, we're going to celebrate."

The Gators have begun to loosen up and enjoy themselves more on the practice field, and that could very well be because the players are now familiar with Dan Mullen’s system going into year two.

After winning ten games, winning a New Year’s Six bowl game, and finally having stability within the core of a program that has longed for that aspect since the Urban Meyer and Steve Spurrier days, how could you not expect a team to not want to celebrate?

Gator Nation always has high expectations heading into a new season - that could break a team or it could give a team confidence that feeds players like Franks.

The Wakulla native has visibly shown a different demeanor on the sidelines during fall camp compared to his first year in Mullen’s system. He has been seen dancing in videos on social media and opening-up about pool wrestling with offensive lineman, which is a side of Franks that wasn’t heard of during his previous tenure.

The Florida starter is finally comfortable running Mullen's offense - something he showed during the final four games of the 2018 season. According to Mullen, Franks has learned how to loosen up.

"Going back and reviewing [the season] and after he probably reflected on the whole season, getting into spring, knowing—and I think loosened up because I think he was going through it the second time, going out on the field and knowing that he knew what he was doing, it allows you to be a little bit more confident that way," explained Mullen. "He stayed pretty uptight through most of the season. I tried, I mean I'd dance with him on the sidelines and try to get him to loosen up and have some fun. But I think coming and going into late spring ball when he had a little bit more confidence, it allowed him to be a lot more relaxed and knowing he—when you sit there and you go through an install and you're like 'oh I know that. I'm not just learning it, I know it.' I think that allows you to have a lot more confidence and be a lot more relaxed and have some fun while we're playing."

Though you’ve seen Gators head coach share a little dance with Franks on the sidelines during the Gators home opener in 2018, Mullen ultimately believes having fun is a component to the work ethic being shown on the field.

"There is a big difference between having fun and being confident and being silly and goofy as a team,” he explained. “As you grow and mature and guys can really learn that difference. They should be having a lot of fun but they shouldn't be silly and goofy. They should have fun doing what we are doing. Having fun and work and embracing the game and playing hard. I think thats an important part for all the guys to learn. I much rather us be uptight then loosy goosey.”



