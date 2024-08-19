As the entire world is preparing for another college football season, coaches are also trying to jump-start the next recruiting cycle. Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Russ Callaway is leaving no stone unturned in search of the next great Florida Tight End.





Enter Brock Harris, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end checking in from St. George (UT) Pine View High School. Regardless of position, the No. 40 Overall Ranked player in America goes in-depth on recruiting, his game, the Gators, and More.





Brock Harris

TE 6-foot-6, 230-Pounds

St. George (UT)

Pine View HS

2026





"I visited Oregon, Utah, BYU Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame. I really liked Oregon, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, and Utah."





"I will most likely be at Oregon versus Ohio State. I'll be at LSU USC, and we'll see about other games."





"And my strength is past catching, and I would like to get better and better at blocking over the season."





"I've been talking a lot with Coach Callaway. I really like him, and he shows how much I mean to the team. And that means a lot."





"Over the summer, I went to Belize for vacation and hung out with friends as much as possible with football and stuff."





Brock Harris is the No. 1 Player in Utah and the No. 3 ranked tight-end prospect in America.