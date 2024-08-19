PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03U0ZKVENNOEJUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdTRkpUQ004QlQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Gators Leaving No Stone Unturned on Recruiting Trail

Brock Harris is the No 1 Player in Utah for 2026
Jason Higdon • 1standTenFlorida
Publisher
@Jason_Higdon

As the entire world is preparing for another college football season, coaches are also trying to jump-start the next recruiting cycle. Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Russ Callaway is leaving no stone unturned in search of the next great Florida Tight End.


Enter Brock Harris, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end checking in from St. George (UT) Pine View High School. Regardless of position, the No. 40 Overall Ranked player in America goes in-depth on recruiting, his game, the Gators, and More.


Brock Harris

TE 6-foot-6, 230-Pounds

St. George (UT)

Pine View HS

2026


"I visited Oregon, Utah, BYU Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame. I really liked Oregon, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, and Utah."


"I will most likely be at Oregon versus Ohio State. I'll be at LSU USC, and we'll see about other games."


"And my strength is past catching, and I would like to get better and better at blocking over the season."


"I've been talking a lot with Coach Callaway. I really like him, and he shows how much I mean to the team. And that means a lot."


"Over the summer, I went to Belize for vacation and hung out with friends as much as possible with football and stuff."


Brock Harris is the No. 1 Player in Utah and the No. 3 ranked tight-end prospect in America.

