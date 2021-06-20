Gators legacy target Alex McPherson recaps official visit in Gainesville
OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021The University of Florida's top kicking target returned to the Swamp this weekend, as Alex McPherson was in to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news