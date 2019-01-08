GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators freshman linebacker’s football career has come to a halting end.

The outside linebacker and former three-star out of Orlando announced on Twitter due to a neck injury that could cause permanent paralysis if it wasn’t found.

“I remember the moment coach (Randy) Shannon called my phone and offered me a scholarship to play football at THE University of Florida. Since that day I knew there was something special about UF, something I couldn’t really describe but I just knew I wanted to be a part of.

“Ever since I enrolled, I’ve had many ups and downs whether it’s within my personal life, my athletics or my health but there was nothing that could’ve prepared me for this,” Smith wrote.

“Before anything else I just wanna say I’m sorry to my family, I’m sorry I couldn’t create a path for myself and fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. I’m sorry to my friends and loved ones back home.

“I know I disappointed a lot of people with this news and all I can see right now is I’m sorry. I’m sorry to my teammates and my coaches. I wish I could’ve got healthy and helped contribute to this amazing team.

“I’m sorry Gator Nation that I wasn’t able to physically contribute to putting the Gators back on top Lastly, I’m sorry to my little brother who’s looked up to me since he was born. I’m sorry I couldn’t make it Noah, but I promise I got you.

“With that being said, I can no longer play football at the University of Florida due to a neck injury that could have caused permanent paralysis if not found when it was. By the grace of God, I am still walking, talking, and breathing at my own will and can promise that I WILL NOT LET FOOTBALL DEFINE WHO I AM AS A PERSON.”

Smith only appeared in one game this season as a freshman, but helped lead his high school team to the 2016 FHSAA Class 8-A state championship game as a junior. He totaled four tackles and one pass breakup.

In his senior season, Smit totaled 96 tackles (15 for loss), forced three fumbles, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass. He was named to the 2016 Florida All-State Class 8-A third-team defensive squad and was selected to the 2016 All-Central Florida Football First Team.

It is a very unfortunate end to a career that was just getting started.

