GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The University of Florida football program has announced a home-and-home series with the Cal Bears, as the university announced on Friday afternoon.

The Gators will welcome the Pac-12 program to the Swamp on Sept. 19, 2026, and then return the favor just a season later by journeying out to Berkeley on Sept. 4, 2027.

The two programs squared off for the first time on Sept. 14, 1974, resulting in 21-17 home victory for the Gators, who hold a 2-0 series lead over the Bears. Florida defeated Cal during the 1980 season as well.

For the Gators, this is the third scheduled home-and-home series with a Pac-12 school, joining Colorado and Arizona State. The program has scheduled a pair of matchups against Texas as well.

