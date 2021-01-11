GatorsTerritory - Gators look to end slide vs Ole Miss

The Florida Gators will look to end a two-game slide on Tuesday night when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (6-4/1-2) at the O’Connell Center.

Florida went into last week riding high off of a 2-0 league start. They traveled to Tuscaloosa to face the Crimson Tide with the opportunity to take sole possession of the SEC. Instead, Florida lost by a combined 31 points during an 0-2 week, and now look less like a team ready to compete in the SEC and more like a team that continues ti search for an identity.

Ole Miss comes into this contest off of a 75-61 loss to LSU, a team Florida beat two weeks ago, 83-79.

Tuesday’s game will be a test for both teams losing to get back on track and into the win column.