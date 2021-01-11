GatorsTerritory - Gators look to end slide vs Ole Miss

Gators look to end slide vs Ole Miss
Where: Gainesville, FL, Stephen C. O'Connell Center
When: Tuesday, January 12, 7:00 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
The Florida Gators will look to end a two-game slide on Tuesday night when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (6-4/1-2) at the O’Connell Center.
Florida went into last week riding high off of a 2-0 league start. They traveled to Tuscaloosa to face the Crimson Tide with the opportunity to take sole possession of the SEC. Instead, Florida lost by a combined 31 points during an 0-2 week, and now look less like a team ready to compete in the SEC and more like a team that continues ti search for an identity.
Ole Miss comes into this contest off of a 75-61 loss to LSU, a team Florida beat two weeks ago, 83-79.
Tuesday’s game will be a test for both teams losing to get back on track and into the win column.
Numbers of Note
3: Juniors Tyree Appleby and Anthony Duruji have each scored in double digits in three of the Gators’ past four games. The duo of transfers, both in their first year competing for Florida, were both in the starting five for the first time last Saturday as Appleby made his first start for the Gators.
10-1: Florida enters Tuesday on the heels of a challenging three-game stretch against opponents boasting a combined 10-1 SEC record, with the lone loss being Florida’s win vs. LSU.
99: Just eight games in at Florida, Colin Castleton has scored 89 points and is 10 points away from matching his two-year scoring total at Michigan, where he tallied 99 points in 44 appearances.
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Column 3
|Column 4
|
Anthony Duruji
|
F
|
6'7"
|
220
|
Colin Castleton
|
F
|
6'11"
|
231
|
Tre Mann
|
G
|
6'5"
|
190
|
Tyree Appleby
|
G
|
6'1"
|
170
|
Scottie Lewis
|
G
|
6'5"
|
189
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Column 3
|Column 4
|
Romello White
|
F
|
6'8"
|
235
|
KJ Buffen
|
F
|
6'7"
|
230
|
Devontae Shuler
|
G
|
6'2"
|
185
|
Matthew Murrell
|
G
|
6'4"
|
200
|
Luis Rodriguez
|
G
|
6'6"
|
210
What they're saying:
Mike White on the Gators rotation:
"We like to play deep; we’re playing faster; we’re pressing. So those next few guys, it just seems like it’s different guy in practice every day that’s playing better. Sometimes that’s a good problem to have. Sometimes it’s a confusing issue. Sometimes it’s a problem. So, we’ve got to find consistency. Hopefully, the next four or five guys are all consistently doing what they do and the decision will be based on the opponent and the scouting report, and the flow of the game. But right now, it’s a couple of freshmen that are trying to figure things out. Ques Glover at times has been productive for us. He’s fighting for minutes. They’re all different, all these guys.