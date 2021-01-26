GatorsTerritory - Gators looking to stay hot vs Vanderbilt

Riding high off of a three-game winning streak the Florida Gators are looking to keep the good times rolling at home before a break in the SEC schedule for the SEC/Big 12 challenge.

This will be the first rematch for the Gators this season. Playing in its first game after returning to action following Keyontae Johnson collapsing on the floor against FSU, the Gators handed the 'Dores a 91-72 loss. Florida has won five-straight over Vanderbilt.

Florida is also coming into the game after handing No. 6 Tennessee its worst loss of the season and followed that up with an impressive road win over Georgia.

Tre Mann comes into the game averaging 16.8 points, shot 17-for-20 (.850) from the free-throw line, and added 16 assists and nine steals over the last four games. He's rounding into quite a point guard for the Gators, even though, at times, he and his coach agree that he gets too

"I think he’s a pretty good point guard. I think he’s going to be playing point guard for a really long time. But he’s also a point that can play off the ball. You can call him a one, a two, a three, he’s a really, really, good guard," Mike White said of Man. "We’re playing as much on the ball as we are off the ball. He sees it. He’s getting better at seeing it. He’s getting better at delivering it with either hand. He got a little causal the other day at times, a little bit uncharacteristic when we got the lead. Tre’s incredible. He’s in there the next day, wants to watch the possessions, what should I have done here? Coach, you’re right, I got a little casual there, I’m better than that. He works. He cares. He’s got basketball character and he’s grown in that role. He’s one of the better guards in our league.”