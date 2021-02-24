GatorsTerritory - Gators lose another pitcher to Tommy John surgery

The Florida Gators are losing another pitcher for the season. Second year freshman Tyler Nesbitt will miss the rest of the 2021 season after he undergoes Tommy John surgery.

"Nesbitt went and got a second opinion and unfortunately he's going to have to have Tommy John surgery on (next) Wednesday," Kevin O'Sullivan said.

Nesbitt flashed during the brief 2020 season. He made five appearances including one start (FAMU) and didn’t allow an earned run across 11.2 innings. Nesbitt struck out 17 batters to just three walks. In his first career start the freshman struck out eight Rattlers to just one walk over four innings.

Nesbitt was expected to be a reliable arm out of the bullpen and also a pitcher that could start midweek games.

Florida previously lost Nick Pogue prior to the season. Pogue underwent Tommy John surgery the week before the season began. Florida entered the year with 22 pitchers on staff but have already lost two premium arms just four games into the year.