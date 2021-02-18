GatorsTerritory - Gators lose Nick Pogue for the season

The Florida Gators will be without one of their best pitchers for the entire 2021 season.

Sophomore pitcher Nick Pogue underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, ending his season.

"Nick Pogue had Tommy John on Tuesday," Kevin O'Sullivan said on Thursday. "Unfortunately we'll miss him for the year, obviously."

Pogue made seven appearances, including two starts in 2020, posting a 5.23 ERA across 10.1 innings, finishing with a 1-1 record and a save. He was very effective coming out of the bullpen. In five relief appearances, posted a 0.00 ERA and allowed just five hits across 5.1 innings

Pogue was projected to be a midweek starter and a key member of the bullpen once conference play started. The Gators are fortunate to have a deep bullpen but losing Pogue does hurt.