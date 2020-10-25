Florida maintained a top-10 ranking in both polls after two weeks off.

UF moved down a spot to ninth in the latest USA Today Amway Coaches’ Poll, while remaining No. 10 in the Associated Press Poll for the third straight week.

The Gators (2-1) had climbed to No. 8 in the Coaches Poll last week, but Texas A&M finally moved ahead of them and Cincinnati jumped No. 7 after a 42-13 win over No. 16 SMU. The Bearcats were already higher than UF in the AP Top 25, while Penn State fell out of the top 10 in both polls following Indiana's upset win.

The SEC still has four schools ranked and all reside in the top 10. Florida is expected to resume team activities Monday after a recent COVID outbreak, which caused the LSU and Missouri games to be postponed.

UF will host Mizzou at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network Alternate.