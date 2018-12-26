Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-26 12:51:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Gators make first cut with 2020 Rivals 100 prospect Omari Thomas

Nuy2xjmgkkoo943t1xo1
Russell Johnson
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

Omari Thomas, who checks in as the 83rd-ranked prospect for 2020, trimmed his list to 12 suitors on Tuesday, with the likes of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Florida making the cut.The junio...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}