Multiple prospects who dropped in for the University of Florida's practice on Thursday exited Gainesville with UF offers on their resume, with one being Damien Alford.

Alford, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound sophomore who checks in with eye-popping length at wide receiver, also spent a good chunk of time dissecting the Gators' campus and receiving feedback from multiple staff members.

Kentucky, Penn State and Syracuse are some additional offers on the table, but the road to glory is just getting started for the South Florida native.