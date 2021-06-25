OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

A boatload of four-star prospects were in Gainesville on Friday for Dan Mullen's Elite Individual Camp.

One of them was Jayden Wayne, the No. 13 player overall in the class of 2023 who was offered by UF during the spring. Today marked his first-ever trip to the Swamp.

Wayne, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound strong-side defensive end from the state of Washington, is in the midst of a college tour consisting of roughly a dozen schools. He has already visited schools such as Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson and USC, while the University of Miami will welcome him to campus over the weekend.