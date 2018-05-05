"I would like to thank every University that has given me the opportunity to play for their programs," he wrote. "This list may change as the process goes on and other opportunities open up."

Florida makes the cut for Lloyd Murray . The three-star defensive tackle from Wichita Falls (Tx.) Hirshi released his top five on twitter on Saturday which included: Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oregon and Ole Miss.

Murray made the decision to announce his top five this weekend to honor a friend and mentor.

"Since a kid, I've always dreamed of playing college ball," he said. "5. That number always stuck with me whenever a very important person passed away out of my life, Hubert G. Vaughn. He was like a father to me. I can hear him in my ear right now saying, 'Bruise!' Such great times. Today's your birthday so why not honor it with my top five."

Murray committed to Mississippi back in March, however decided to reopen his recruitment a few days later. Sal Sunseri and the Gators offered Lloyd back in January.

Murray plans to make his decision on Signing Day.