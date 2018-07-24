As part of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, Mike White and Florida men's basketball will journey down to the Bahamas to face off with Oklahoma on Wednesday, Nov. 21 to kick off tournament play.

The matchup is slated to tip-off at 12:00 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

The Gators will then square off just a day later, on Thanksgiving, with either Wisconsin or Stanford. To wrap things up, Florida will suit up for a third game against either Virginia, Middle Tennessee State, Butler or Dayton.

The Gators currently hold the bragging rights against the Sooners by owning a 2-0 all-time record against the Big 12 program. Also, two seasons ago, Mike White's squad traveled to Norman as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and steamrolled the Sooners by nearly 30 points.

Former Gators head coach, Lon Kruger, who spent six seasons in Gainesville, is currently the head man of the Oklahoma Sooners. The 65-year-old Kruger led the UF program to its first Final Four back in 1994, and ranks fourth in school history with 104 wins.

The last time the Gators participated in the Battle 4 Atlantis was back in 2004, which was also Billy Donovan's final season in Gainesville. Florida finished in sixth place, with an unfortunate 1-2 tournament record to show for it.

Under the guidance of Mike White, the Gators have ranked third place or better in each of their non-conference tournaments.

