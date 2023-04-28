Gators-Monarchs Set for Final Regular Season Game. Florida closes out its regular season in Norfolk, Va.

NORFOLK, Va. - The No. 8 Florida lacrosse team (13-3, 4-1 AAC) finishes its regular season on the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-12, 0-5 AAC) on Saturday.

Opening draw is slated for 12 p.m. at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex.

This is the fourth meeting between the Gators and the Monarchs, with Florida leading the series 3-0. UF is 2-0 against Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va.

The Gators have held Old Dominion to an average of 5.33 goals per game, including a series-low four goals on April 25, 2021. Meanwhile, the Gators are averaging 18.67 goals per game, with the series-high 22 goals coming in the April 9, 2022 matchup in Gainesville, Fla.

Florida is coming off a 16-11 victory over Jacksonville on Wednesday, while Old Dominion dropped its last contest to Cincinnati 17-7 on April 22.

Following Saturday's game, seeding for the American Athletic Conference Tournament will be set. Florida has secured the No. 2 seed and will find out its opponent after the rest of Saturday's games shake out.

100-Club

* The Gators have two athletes on the cusp of entering the 100-point club this season after three players have already hit the mark in the 2023 campaign

* Paisley Eagan is at 98 career points, with 97 of them coming while she has donned the Orange & Blue (one point at Boston College prior to transferring)

* Emily Heller is currently at 97 career points to round out the Gators on a quest to hit the milestone

Florida in the AAC

* Through 16 games in the 2023 season, the Gators are ranked in the Top-5 in the league in eight categories:

* Points per game (1st | 22.75)

* Goals per game (1st | 15.38)

* Assists per game (1st | 7.38)

* Saves per game (1st | 10.81)

* Draw controls per game (1st | 15.69)

* Save percentage (1st | .534)

* Shot percentage (1st | .503)

* Caused turnovers per game (3rd | 8.50)

* The following Gators are ranked in the Top-15 in the conference:

* Emma LoPinto

* Goals per game:3rd | 2.94

* Points per game: 2nd | 4.38

* Assists per game: 4th | 1.44

* Shots per game: 6th | 5.12

* Maggi Hall

* Goals per game: 8th | 2.19

* Points per game: 7th | 3.44

* Assists per game: 6th | 1.25

* Ashley Gonzalez

* Assists per game: 6th | 1.25

* Danielle Pavinelli

* Goals per game: 8th | 2.19

* Assists per game: 13th | 0.88

* Points per game: 9th | 3.06

* Shots per game: 7th | 5.00

* Emily Heller

* Goals per game: 11th | 2.06

* Points per game: 15th | 2.12

* Shots per game: 13th | 4.00

* Groundballs per game: 9th | 2.06

* Draw controls per game: 13th | 2.50

* Liz Harrison

* Draw controls per game: 4th | 4.88

* Emily Diaz

* Draw controls per game: 7th | 3.60

* Becky Browndorf

* Caused turnovers per game: 13th | 1.00

* Sarah Reznick

* Save percentage: 1st | .527

* Saves per game: 1st | 9.00

* Goals against average: 3rd | 9.50

* Groundballs per game: 13th | 1.75





Scouting the Monarchs

* Old Dominion comes into Saturday's regular season finale with a 4-12 record overall and a 0-5 record in league play

* Sydney Taylor leads the way offensively with 30 points (21g, 9a), followed closely by Moira Olexa's 24 points (17g, 7a) and Danielle Dundas' 23 points (19g, 4a). Lilly Siskind (13g, 3a), Caroline Shaefer (10g, 1a) and Callie Culhane (6g, 4a) have all recorded over 10 points throughout the season thus far

* Caroline Shaefer has tallied a team-high 45 draw controls on the year, while McKenzie Raech has posted 34 in 16 games. Brooke Ferringer (26), Sydney Taylor (16) and Gillian Smith (11) have combined for 53 draw control victories

* Defensively, Old Dominion has totaled 150 caused turnovers, led by 31 from Maria Rekus. Katie McGrain (22), Gracyn Roth (18), Emma Rowland (17), McKenzie Raech (12) and Jessica Pisani (11) have all registered over 10 caused turnovers this season

* Five Old Dominion players have tallied at least 15 groundballs in the 2023 campaign: Jenna Peccia (55), Katie McGrain (38), Maria Rekus (24), Caroline Shaefer (19), McKenzie Raech (18)

* In the cage, Jenna Peccia has seen a majority of minutes with 846, coming up with 132 saves and a .420 save percentage. Sabrina Leatherwood has played 112 minutes between the pipes, tallying 13 saves with a .406 save percentage

Florida vs. Old Dominion Statistical Comparison Florida (16 games)

<<<< | >>>> ODU (16 games)

Goals 129 118

Assists 36 251

Draw Controls 165 242

Groundballs 244 136

Caused Turnovers 150 489

Shots 365 388

Shots on Goal 261 .503

Shot Percentage .353 173

Saves 145 .534

Save Percentage .419

Quick Facts

* Gators head coach Amanda O'Leary is the 6th winningest active Division I coach with her .758 winning percentage in 28 seasons (378-121, .758). O'Leary has the 3rd most wins of active Division I coaches with 378 wins. O'Leary is 216-56 (.794) all-time at the University of Florida

* When scoring at least 14 goals, the Gators are 178-2 (.989) in program history

* Streaking: Sarah Reznick has recorded a save in 67-straight games, a new program record

* Streaking: Danielle Pavinelli has registered a point in 41-straight games (tied for fifth-longest streak) and a goal in 39-straight games (third-longest streak)

* Streaking: Emily Heller has recorded a draw control in 39-straight games, the second-longest streak in program history

* Streaking: Maggi Hall has dished out an assist in nine-straight games, tied for the fifth-longest streak in program history





