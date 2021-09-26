Gators move into Top 10 in AP Poll

The Florida Gators are the No.10 team in the country, according to the Associated Press.

Florida moved up one spot after its win over Tennessee, while Arkansas jumped several teams, including Florida, after its win over Texas A&M.

A calamitous week that watched No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 9 Clemson, No. 14 Iowa State, and No. 21 North Carolina all lose, and No. 4 Oklahoma continues to struggle. Florida came out slow against Tennessee but the defense pitched a shutout and Emory Jones became the only quarterback not named Tim Tebow to throw for 200+ and rush for 100+ in a single game in the last 25 years.