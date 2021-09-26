Gators move into Top 10 in AP Poll
The Florida Gators are the No.10 team in the country, according to the Associated Press.
Florida moved up one spot after its win over Tennessee, while Arkansas jumped several teams, including Florida, after its win over Texas A&M.
A calamitous week that watched No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 9 Clemson, No. 14 Iowa State, and No. 21 North Carolina all lose, and No. 4 Oklahoma continues to struggle. Florida came out slow against Tennessee but the defense pitched a shutout and Emory Jones became the only quarterback not named Tim Tebow to throw for 200+ and rush for 100+ in a single game in the last 25 years.
Full AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Iowa
6. Oklahoma
7. Cincinnati
8. Arkansas
9. Notre Dame
10. Florida
11. Ohio State
12. Ole Miss
13. BYU
14. Michigan
15. Texas A&M
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Michigan State
18. Fresno State
19. Oklahoma State
20. UCLA
21. Baylor
22. Auburn
23. NC State
24. Wake Forest
25. Clemson