 GatorsTerritory - Gators move into Top 10 in AP Poll
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-26 18:09:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators move into Top 10 in AP Poll

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

The Florida Gators are the No.10 team in the country, according to the Associated Press.

Florida moved up one spot after its win over Tennessee, while Arkansas jumped several teams, including Florida, after its win over Texas A&M.

A calamitous week that watched No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 9 Clemson, No. 14 Iowa State, and No. 21 North Carolina all lose, and No. 4 Oklahoma continues to struggle. Florida came out slow against Tennessee but the defense pitched a shutout and Emory Jones became the only quarterback not named Tim Tebow to throw for 200+ and rush for 100+ in a single game in the last 25 years.

Full AP Top 25 

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Iowa

6. Oklahoma

7. Cincinnati

8. Arkansas

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. Texas A&M

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Michigan State

18. Fresno State

19. Oklahoma State

20. UCLA

21. Baylor

22. Auburn

23. NC State

24. Wake Forest

25. Clemson

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}