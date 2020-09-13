The Gators are now a top-five team in the AP Top 25, courtesy of some LSU opt-outs and the Big Ten postponing its season.

After being ranked No. 8 in the preseason, Associated Press voters moved Florida up to No. 5 in the latest poll Sunday with Ohio State and Penn State currently not scheduled to play this fall and the defending national champs having a handful of players opt out, including receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin.

UF is one of eight SEC schools in the AP Top 25 — along with Alabama (2), Georgia (4), LSU (6), Auburn (8), Texas A&M (10), Tennessee (15), Kentucky (23) — and will face five of them in the regular season.

The Gators also climbed to sixth in Sunday's USA Today Amway Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, although they did not jump LSU at No. 5. Eight SEC teams are ranked in the Coaches’ poll as well.

Florida opens the season Sept. 26 at Ole Miss. The game will be televised by ESPN at noon.