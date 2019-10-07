News More News
football

Five-star 2021 OL has 'great experience' during first-ever visit to Florida

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Multiple five-star prospects made reservations for UF's homecoming matchup vs. Auburn, and then exited the Swamp with a different level of appreciation for what Dan Mullen is manufacturing in Gainesville.

One of those can't-miss prospects is Amarius Mims, a five-star prospect and the nation's second-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2021.

Mims, a product of Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County, previously included the Gators in his top eight, but Saturday marked his first-ever to the Swamp.

