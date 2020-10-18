The Gators moved up a spot in the latest USA Today Amway Coaches’ Poll after their first of two consecutive bye weeks.

They are now ranked No. 8 after FSU upset undefeated North Carolina, which fell from sixth to 13. Florida (2-1) is still ranked ahead of No. 9 Texas A&M (3-1) despite losing to the Aggies.

A&M jumped to seventh in the Associated Press Poll, where UF remained No. 10 on Sunday.

No. 2 Alabama’s 41-24 win over third-ranked Georgia — now fourth — wasn't enough to overtake Clemson for the top spot in either poll. The SEC now has just four schools in the top 25 after losses by Auburn and Tennessee.

The Gators will be off next Saturday before hosting Missouri on Oct. 31.