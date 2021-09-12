 GatorsTerritory - Gators move up in AP poll
Gators move up in AP poll

The Florida Gators moved up two spots to No. 11 in the second Associated Press Top 25 poll. This sets up a No. 1 vs No. 11 matchup this weekend when Alabama comes to Gainesville to kick off the SEC schedule.

The Gators have handled their first two opponents with relative ease, outscoring FAU and USF 77-34 combined.

The Gators were aided in their ascension this week with a loss from previous No. 9 Iowa State to No. 10 Iowa. Ohio State also lost to Oregon, but the Buckeyes remained ahead of the Gators in the poll.

The Gators remained No. 9 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Full Associated Press Top 25 

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oklahoma

4. Oregon

5. Iowa

6. Clemson

7. Texas A&M

8. Cincinnati

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. Florida

12. Notre Dame

13. UCLA

14. Iowa State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Ole MIss

18. Wisconsin

19. Arizona State

20. Arkansas

21. North Carolina

22. Auburn

23. BYU

24. Miami

25. Michigan

