Gators move up in AP poll
The Florida Gators moved up two spots to No. 11 in the second Associated Press Top 25 poll. This sets up a No. 1 vs No. 11 matchup this weekend when Alabama comes to Gainesville to kick off the SEC schedule.
The Gators have handled their first two opponents with relative ease, outscoring FAU and USF 77-34 combined.
The Gators were aided in their ascension this week with a loss from previous No. 9 Iowa State to No. 10 Iowa. Ohio State also lost to Oregon, but the Buckeyes remained ahead of the Gators in the poll.
The Gators remained No. 9 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Full Associated Press Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Oregon
5. Iowa
6. Clemson
7. Texas A&M
8. Cincinnati
9. Ohio State
10. Penn State
11. Florida
12. Notre Dame
13. UCLA
14. Iowa State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Ole MIss
18. Wisconsin
19. Arizona State
20. Arkansas
21. North Carolina
22. Auburn
23. BYU
24. Miami
25. Michigan