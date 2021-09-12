Gators move up in AP poll

The Florida Gators moved up two spots to No. 11 in the second Associated Press Top 25 poll. This sets up a No. 1 vs No. 11 matchup this weekend when Alabama comes to Gainesville to kick off the SEC schedule.

The Gators have handled their first two opponents with relative ease, outscoring FAU and USF 77-34 combined.

The Gators were aided in their ascension this week with a loss from previous No. 9 Iowa State to No. 10 Iowa. Ohio State also lost to Oregon, but the Buckeyes remained ahead of the Gators in the poll.

The Gators remained No. 9 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.