Florida football finishes the college football season in the top ten. In the final Associate Press football poll, the Gators move up to tie Georgia at No. 7.

The Gators were also named No. 6 in the final Coach's poll.

This latest movement on the polls comes at the heels of Florida's big season-ending win over Michigan in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in December.

Florida started the year outside theAP top-25, however, slowly made their way into the top ten after stringing some impressive wins including on the road at Mississippi State and over another top ten team, LSU.

The Gators and the Bulldogs both received 1,103 points and were just behind sixth-ranked LSU, who received 1,119 points.

This was an incredible turnaround by Dan Mullen and his staff in their first season, after last year saw the Gators only recording four wins under then coach Jim McElwain. Florida not only secured ten wins this season but they recorded two wins over Top 25 teams in No. 6 LSU and No. 14 Michigan, while two of its losses came to ranked teams, Georgia and Kentucky.

The SEC ended with several teams in the Top-25: Alabama (2), LSU (6), Florida (7), and Georgia (7). Kentucky (12), and Texas A&M (16).

FINAL 2018 AP Football Poll

1 Clemson

2 Alabama

3 Ohio State

4 Oklahoma

5 Notre Dame

6 LSU

7 Florida (tie)

7 Georgia (tie)

9 Texas

10 Washington State

11 UCF

12 Kentucky

13 Washington

14 Michigan

15 Syracuse

16 Texas A&M

17 Penn State

18 Fresno State

19 Army

20 West Virginia

21 Northwestern

22 Utah State

23 Boise State

24 Cincinnati

25 Iowa