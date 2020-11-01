Florida moved up No. 8 in both polls Sunday with a 41-17 win over Missouri on Halloween.

The Gators (3-1) rose a spot in the latest USA Today Amway Coaches’ Poll and climbed two spots in the Associated Press Poll. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, dropped out of the top 10 following a 41-34 overtime loss to Texas.

Auburn is now ranked again after beating LSU, 48-11, giving the SEC five schools in the top 25. Four of them are top-10 teams, including UF's next opponent.

Florida will face No. 5 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS.