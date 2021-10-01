Gators need to limit big plays against Kentucky

Dan Mullen has spoken highly of the Mark Stoops and the job he has done with the Kentucky football program. Stoops has taken a program that has only won two conference championships but hasn't won one since 1976.

"Mark’s done a really good job of is build a program that has an identity. They’re a very big, physical defense," Mullen said. "Obviously, they have their scheme, they play their scheme, the guys know it inside and out. I mean, a very good scheme. They have experience, a lot of veterans on the team. But he’s done a great job of building the program with the identity."

This isn't your grandfather's Kentucky. Penn State transfer Will Levis has given Kentucky a true passing threat. Levis has been good in 2021, tossing for 902 yards and seven touchdowns on the year in total. But turnovers have been an issue for Levis with five interceptions. Despite the turnovers, Levis and Kentucky have been able to hit chunk plays near the top of the league.

Kentucky is tied for first in the conference with 9 passing plays of 30 yards or more. The Wildcats aren't a pass-first team but they have an effective running game that sets up their play-action passing game.

"I think philosophically where they’ve changed – how they do that is a little differently and then the complements they use with play-action pass on it is different this year. They have some transfers that have come in and made immediate impacts on the offensive side of the ball, receiver, and quarterback. I think that part of it is that combination. It’s always a challenge," Dan Mullen said. "You’re going to play a team that’s a big, physical power run team. You’ve got to be able to do that if you want to control the tempo of the game and not let them completely control the game up front. But they complement it really well with their play-action pass package.”

The Gators, meanwhile, have had issues giving up big plays both due to missed tackles and missed assignments. Both of Tennessee's touchdowns came from missed tackles and a blown coverage. If there's a way Kentucky can pull off the upset it's with big scoring plays. That's why Florida has spent much of the week in practice trying to minimize those issues that have hurt them this season.

"I think what you, you might be leaning to is, when you play teams that run the ball and have play-action pass, your eye-control is important. So your ability to have good eyes, to make sure that you don't give up the explosive plays by staring in the backfield, and you're keying what you got to key from that standpoint, that would be more of a perimeter play, or a perimeter assignment thing or technique thing that you just got to make sure that, you know, you got good eyes on the play-action passes.”

Florida will need to play sound, fundamental football with good eye discipline to prevent big plays from being the difference on Saturday.