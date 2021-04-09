GatorsTerritory - Gators need to win now with NCAA Regional decision

The No. 12 Florida Gators hit the road this weekend to take on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers for a huge game in terms of standings in the SEC East. A decision this week from the NCAA Division I Council to have the baseball Regional sites will be predetermined as a COVID-19 safety protocol.

Schools will need to submit a proposal to be a host site by Monday, April 12 in order to be considered. The NCAA is looking into sites that can host four schools as well as provide testing for everyone involved.

Traditionally Regional and Super Regional sites are awarded solely on merit — with a few exceptions for lighting at the stadiums and a minimum seating capacity being met. The top 16 teams in the country would be awarded Regional hosting opportunities, with the top eight seeds earning Super Regional hosts.

It's unclear at this time whether the NCAA will award sites solely on merit, but the deadline to submit by April 12 severely cuts down the time you have to earn that right even before your school and facilities are judged.

“The NCAA came out and they’re going to announce regional sites and top-eight seeds by the end of the month,” Florida manager Kevin O’Sullivan said Wednesday night after beating Florida A&M. “Us like everybody else, we need to have a good April. This is a good opportunity for us to go on the road against a ranked team who is much improved and play well.”

Right now the Gators are ranked No. 12 (according to D1Baseball.com) and have a RPI of 31.

Given Florida's proximity and relationship to UF Health and Shands Hospital, meeting these requirements shouldn't be an issue for the Gators. It could hurt other schools with smaller stadium, less access to testing, or schools in states where the state or local COVID restrictions may be too much of a hassle to work around to be able to host one of the events.

With all that being said, the Gators should be alright, but they do need to pick up their play to ensure their bid is attractive at the end of the season.

Florida is currently 20-9 and 5-4 in the SEC. This weekend at Tennessee is a huge series for the Gators playing the No. 6 team in the country. Taking two from the Vols would help the Gators' RPI and would help get them back on track in the SEC. The Gators are currently tied for fourth with Kentucky in the SEC East, trailing Vanderbilt (8-2), Tennessee (7-2), South Carolina (6-3).

The Gators will also have opportunities against Florida State, Missouri, Auburn and Vanderbilt before the end of the month.



