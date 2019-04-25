Gators' NFL draft rewind
Florida football produces NFL talent, and on Thursday, a few more Gators will hear their name called on the stage at the NFL draft.
In the last ten years, the Gators have had 58 players picked in the NFL draft, 14 of them in the first round. Here is a look back at some of the names that were picked.
2018
1st (29th) DT Taven Bryan - Jaguars
2nd (56th) DB Duke Dawson - Patriots
4th (105th) WR Antonio Callaway-Browns
5th (173rd) P Johnny Townsend-Raiders
6th (184th) S Marcell Harris - 49ers
2017
1st (21st) LB Jarrad Davis - Lions
2nd (39th) S Marcus Maye - Jets
2nd (46th) CB Quincy Wilson - Colts
2nd (53rd) Teez Tabor - Lions
3rd (76th) LB Alex Anzalone - Saints
4th (129th) OT David Sharpe - Raiders
6th (185th) DT Caleb Brantley-Browns
7th (228th) DT Joey Ivie- Cowboys
2016
1st (11th) CB Vernon Hargreaves III - Buccaneers
1st (17th) S Keanu Neal - Falcons
3rd (72nd) DT Jonathan Bullard - Bears
4th (125th) LB Antonio Morrison - Colts
4th (126th) WR Demarcus Robinson - Chiefs
6th (211th) RB Kelvin Taylor - 49ers
7th (240th) DE Alex McCalister - Eagles
2015
1st (3rd) DE Dante Fowler - Jaguars
1st (24th) OT D.J. Humphries - Cardinals
3rd (91st) OT Chaz Green - Cowboys
3rd (95th) RB Matt Jones - Redskins
4th (133rd) OG Max Garcia - Broncos
5th (161st) LB Neiron Ball - Raiders
7th (221st) WR Andre Debose - Raiders
7th (244th) OT Trenton Brown - 49ers
2014
1st (29th) DT Dominique Easley - Patriots
4th (101st) CB Jaylen Watkins - Eagles
5th (169th) LB Ronald Powell - Saints
6th (179th) OG Jon Halapio - Patriots
2013
1st (23rd) DT Sharrif Floyd - Vikings
1st (32nd) S Matt Elam - Ravens
2nd (50th) LB Jon Bostic - Bears
3rd (85th) TE Jordan Reed - Redskins
4th (104th) LB Jelani Jenkins - Dolphins
5th (164th) RB Mike Gillislee - Dolphins
5th (166th) K Caleb Sturgis - Dolphins
6th (169th) S Josh Evans - Jaguars
2012
4th (114th) DT Jaye Howard - Seahawks
5th (159th) RB Chris Rainey - Steelers
2011
1st (15th) C Mike Pouncey - Dolphins
2nd (63rd) OT Marcus Gilbert - Steelers
5th (151st) S Ahmad Black - Buccaneers
7th (217th) OG Maurice Hurt - Redskins
2010
1st (7th) CB Joe Haden - Browns
1st (18th) C Maurkice Pouncey - Steelers
1st (25th) QB Tim Tebow - Broncos
2nd (53rd) DE Jermaine Cunningham - Patriots
2nd (54th) DE Carlos Dunlap - Bengals
2nd (62nd) LB Brandon Spikes - Patriots
3rd (75th) S Major Wright - Bears
4th (113th) TE Aaron Hernandez - Patriots
5th (159th) WR Riley Cooper - Eagles
2009
1st (22nd) WR Percy Harvin - Vikings
4th (124th) WR Louis Murphy - Raiders
5th (153rd) TE Cornelius Ingram - Eagles
Here is the full history of Florida's NFL draft picks.
The 2019 NFL Draft will run from Thurs, Apr 25, to Sat., Apr 27. Thursday's live event will start at 8 p.m. EST.