Florida football produces NFL talent, and on Thursday, a few more Gators will hear their name called on the stage at the NFL draft.

In the last ten years, the Gators have had 58 players picked in the NFL draft, 14 of them in the first round. Here is a look back at some of the names that were picked.

2018

1st (29th) DT Taven Bryan - Jaguars

2nd (56th) DB Duke Dawson - Patriots

4th (105th) WR Antonio Callaway-Browns

5th (173rd) P Johnny Townsend-Raiders

6th (184th) S Marcell Harris - 49ers

2017

1st (21st) LB Jarrad Davis - Lions

2nd (39th) S Marcus Maye - Jets

2nd (46th) CB Quincy Wilson - Colts

2nd (53rd) Teez Tabor - Lions

3rd (76th) LB Alex Anzalone - Saints

4th (129th) OT David Sharpe - Raiders

6th (185th) DT Caleb Brantley-Browns

7th (228th) DT Joey Ivie- Cowboys

2016

1st (11th) CB Vernon Hargreaves III - Buccaneers

1st (17th) S Keanu Neal - Falcons

3rd (72nd) DT Jonathan Bullard - Bears

4th (125th) LB Antonio Morrison - Colts

4th (126th) WR Demarcus Robinson - Chiefs

6th (211th) RB Kelvin Taylor - 49ers

7th (240th) DE Alex McCalister - Eagles

2015

1st (3rd) DE Dante Fowler - Jaguars

1st (24th) OT D.J. Humphries - Cardinals

3rd (91st) OT Chaz Green - Cowboys

3rd (95th) RB Matt Jones - Redskins

4th (133rd) OG Max Garcia - Broncos

5th (161st) LB Neiron Ball - Raiders

7th (221st) WR Andre Debose - Raiders

7th (244th) OT Trenton Brown - 49ers

2014

1st (29th) DT Dominique Easley - Patriots

4th (101st) CB Jaylen Watkins - Eagles

5th (169th) LB Ronald Powell - Saints

6th (179th) OG Jon Halapio - Patriots

2013

1st (23rd) DT Sharrif Floyd - Vikings

1st (32nd) S Matt Elam - Ravens

2nd (50th) LB Jon Bostic - Bears

3rd (85th) TE Jordan Reed - Redskins

4th (104th) LB Jelani Jenkins - Dolphins

5th (164th) RB Mike Gillislee - Dolphins

5th (166th) K Caleb Sturgis - Dolphins

6th (169th) S Josh Evans - Jaguars

2012

4th (114th) DT Jaye Howard - Seahawks

5th (159th) RB Chris Rainey - Steelers

2011

1st (15th) C Mike Pouncey - Dolphins

2nd (63rd) OT Marcus Gilbert - Steelers

5th (151st) S Ahmad Black - Buccaneers

7th (217th) OG Maurice Hurt - Redskins

2010

1st (7th) CB Joe Haden - Browns

1st (18th) C Maurkice Pouncey - Steelers

1st (25th) QB Tim Tebow - Broncos

2nd (53rd) DE Jermaine Cunningham - Patriots

2nd (54th) DE Carlos Dunlap - Bengals

2nd (62nd) LB Brandon Spikes - Patriots

3rd (75th) S Major Wright - Bears

4th (113th) TE Aaron Hernandez - Patriots

5th (159th) WR Riley Cooper - Eagles

2009

1st (22nd) WR Percy Harvin - Vikings

4th (124th) WR Louis Murphy - Raiders

5th (153rd) TE Cornelius Ingram - Eagles

The 2019 NFL Draft will run from Thurs, Apr 25, to Sat., Apr 27. Thursday's live event will start at 8 p.m. EST.